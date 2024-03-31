Realta Investment Advisors Purchases Shares of 1,405 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,405 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total transaction of $760,744.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,229,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at $15,841,513.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,244 shares of company stock valued at $58,930,611 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $311.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.01 and a 12 month high of $327.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a PE ratio of 81.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.53.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

