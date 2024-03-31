Realta Investment Advisors Raises Position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Realta Investment Advisors raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors owned 0.22% of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSFF. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 158.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 13,940 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 278,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 25,977 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 137,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 30,662 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSFF remained flat at $27.01 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 44,178 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

