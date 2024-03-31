Realta Investment Advisors Sells 133 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Realta Investment Advisors reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 672,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $100,880,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.72. 9,194,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,130,831. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $206.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.66.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

