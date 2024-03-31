Realta Investment Advisors Sells 198 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Realta Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $300.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,487. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.33. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $229.26 and a 1 year high of $300.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

