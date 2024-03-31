Realta Investment Advisors Sells 5,955 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Realta Investment Advisors lessened its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,248,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,888,991. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.64. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.