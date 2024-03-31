Realta Investment Advisors Takes $442,000 Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 28,301 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 37,532 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 22,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 232,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,440,000 after acquiring an additional 125,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.87. The company had a trading volume of 859,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,898. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.31. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $94.89 and a 52 week high of $149.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at $21,379,016.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

