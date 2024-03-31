ReddCoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $5.38 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 39.4% higher against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $5.38 million and $307.68 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00018435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.04 or 0.00146331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008455 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000134 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001372 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

