Redwood Investments LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,510 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 117.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in HealthEquity by 36.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $181,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,106,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,908 shares of company stock worth $5,863,915 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.63. 624,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.41. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 127.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.55.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

