Redwood Investments LLC Sells 1,167 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 61.1% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.78. 772,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,620. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $160.66 and a 12-month high of $259.38.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

CDW announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

