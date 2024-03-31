Redwood Investments LLC Sells 19,231 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 93.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,231 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 41.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 18.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $184.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at $29,953,559.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $97,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at $294,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,953,559.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HEICO Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded down $3.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.00. 431,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.17. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $153.63 and a 12-month high of $200.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $896.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.32 million. HEICO had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

About HEICO

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

