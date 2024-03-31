Redwood Investments LLC Sells 4,678 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $560.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,228. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.55 and a 1-year high of $617.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $566.20 and a 200 day moving average of $538.07. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Edward Jones started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $578.21.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

