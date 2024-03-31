REE Automotive’s (REE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an underweight rating on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:REE opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.05. REE Automotive has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordwand Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of REE Automotive by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 183,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of REE Automotive by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 154,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 23,063 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 27,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner integrates vehicle components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into single compact module between the chassis and the wheel, which is controlled by its electronic unit functions, which includes drive-by-wire, steer-by-wire, break-by-wire, DaaS, smart corners, and design for serviceability; and REEplatform, a modular electric vehicle platform.

