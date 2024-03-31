Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Short Interest Update

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the February 29th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Renesas Electronics Price Performance

Shares of RNECY opened at $8.90 on Friday. Renesas Electronics has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16.

Get Renesas Electronics alerts:

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators with frequency translation, and crystal oscillator, and VersaClock programmable clocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.