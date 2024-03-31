Reviewing IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) and SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR)

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) and SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for IDW Media and SOBR Safe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get IDW Media alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A SOBR Safe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.4% of IDW Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of SOBR Safe shares are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of IDW Media shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of SOBR Safe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares IDW Media and SOBR Safe’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $26.71 million 0.26 -$4.93 million ($0.37) -1.14 SOBR Safe $40,000.00 159.39 -$12.35 million N/A N/A

IDW Media has higher revenue and earnings than SOBR Safe.

Risk and Volatility

IDW Media has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOBR Safe has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IDW Media and SOBR Safe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media -12.15% -17.74% -13.93% SOBR Safe -7,711.16% -166.52% -109.78%

Summary

IDW Media beats SOBR Safe on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDW Media

(Get Free Report)

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist's Editions. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

About SOBR Safe

(Get Free Report)

SOBR Safe, Inc., a hardware and software company, develops non-invasive alcohol detection, biometric identity verification, and real-time cloud-based alerts and reporting systems in North America. The company offers SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band; and SOBRSafe software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification. Its SOBRSafe, a software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification solution have applications in probation management, fleet & facility, outpatient alcohol rehabilitation, and youth drivers. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for IDW Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDW Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.