Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.05.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $259.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 22,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

