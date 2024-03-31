Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

RIO stock opened at $63.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $75.09.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.58 per share. This represents a yield of 6.6%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 18.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 721,662 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,926,000 after buying an additional 111,623 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,111,000 after buying an additional 118,706 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 369,931 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,542,000 after buying an additional 14,083 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.