Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 32.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Robert Half by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Robert Half by 28.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Robert Half by 11.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 55.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RHI traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,172. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.56. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $88.39. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

