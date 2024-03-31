Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Short Interest Up 28.9% in March

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the February 29th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Rock Tech Lithium Stock Up 6.8 %

OTCMKTS RCKTF opened at C$0.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.94. Rock Tech Lithium has a 12-month low of C$0.72 and a 12-month high of C$2.10.

Get Rock Tech Lithium alerts:

About Rock Tech Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

Receive News & Ratings for Rock Tech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Tech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.