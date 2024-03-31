Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Short Interest Up 28.9% in March

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the February 29th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Rock Tech Lithium Stock Up 6.8 %
OTCMKTS RCKTF opened at C$0.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.94. Rock Tech Lithium has a 12-month low of C$0.72 and a 12-month high of C$2.10.
About Rock Tech Lithium
