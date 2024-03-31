Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JSPR. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jasper Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.18.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Jasper Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Velan Capital Investment Manag bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,532,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,188,500 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,075. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 11,132 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 27,495 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

