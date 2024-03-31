Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $725.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $675.00 to $725.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $649.60.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $687.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cintas has a twelve month low of $438.59 and a twelve month high of $704.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $624.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $569.67. The firm has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 33.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

