Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $123.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KMB. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Kimberly-Clark from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.27.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $129.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

