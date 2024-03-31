Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Short Interest Down 21.4% in March

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the February 29th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 545.0 days.
Royal Unibrew A/S Stock Performance
ROYUF stock opened at $67.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day moving average of $70.19. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 12-month low of $67.31 and a 12-month high of $94.77.
Royal Unibrew A/S Company Profile
