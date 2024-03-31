Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Short Interest Down 21.4% in March

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the February 29th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 545.0 days.

Royal Unibrew A/S Stock Performance

ROYUF stock opened at $67.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day moving average of $70.19. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 12-month low of $67.31 and a 12-month high of $94.77.

Royal Unibrew A/S Company Profile

Royal Unibrew A/S provides beer, soft drinks, malt beverages, energy drinks, cider/ready to drink, juice, water, and wine and spirits. It offers its products under the Royal Beers, Lapin Kulta, Cido, Craft, Faxe Kondi, Ceres, Faxe, Original Long Drink, Lacplesis, Vitamalt, Mangali, Novelle, Nikoline, Kalnapilis, Egekidle, Supermalt, Polar Monkeys, Lorina, SHAKER, MOKAI, LemonSoda, Nohrlund, Power Malt, Fonti di Crodo, CULT, Lahden Erikois, Vilkmerges, and Lielvardes brands, as well as partnership with brands, such as Heineken and PepsiCo It serves customers in Denmark, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and internationally.

