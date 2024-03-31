Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives $29.80 Average PT from Analysts

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Safehold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Safehold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Safehold

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safehold

Safehold Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Safehold by 1,240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Safehold by 455.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Safehold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 36.61, a quick ratio of 36.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Safehold has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $30.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.77. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Safehold had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.00) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.65%.

Safehold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.