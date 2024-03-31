Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is CMH Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 3.1% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $12,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $301.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,892,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,992. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.97. The stock has a market cap of $292.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.31 and a twelve month high of $318.71.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 901,258 shares of company stock valued at $256,569,563 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

