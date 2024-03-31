Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Update

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the February 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Salvatore Ferragamo Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SFRGY opened at $6.10 on Friday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. It offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

