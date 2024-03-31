Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Update

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the February 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Salvatore Ferragamo Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of SFRGY opened at $6.10 on Friday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52.
About Salvatore Ferragamo
