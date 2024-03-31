Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Up 52.1% in March

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the February 29th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Sampo Oyj Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Sampo Oyj stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.56.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sampo Oyj will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

