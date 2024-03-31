Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sanara MedTech Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SMTI stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanara MedTech has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $50.18. The firm has a market cap of $318.94 million, a P/E ratio of -71.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sanara MedTech by 1,900.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 163,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 396.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 41,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 133.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 39,124 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 470.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 25,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sanara MedTech in the first quarter worth approximately $726,000. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It also offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.