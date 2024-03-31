Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1517 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHJ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.33. The stock had a trading volume of 35,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,300. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $48.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.72.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHJ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 401.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 386.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,165.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.