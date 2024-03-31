Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stake Lowered by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $25.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

