Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Bought by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,957 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises about 2.9% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $7,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 248.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,160,000.

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $28.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

