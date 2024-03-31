Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1526 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,531. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.03 and a one year high of $51.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.70.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 191.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.