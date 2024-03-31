Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,929,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,982,000 after buying an additional 6,004,237 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,552,000 after buying an additional 2,060,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $74,493,000. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9,271.1% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,479,000 after buying an additional 1,124,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,040,000 after buying an additional 954,175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.21. The stock had a trading volume of 992,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,112. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1664 per share. This is a boost from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

