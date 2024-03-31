Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1664 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.21. The stock had a trading volume of 992,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,112. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.13. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $48.98.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,340.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.