Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stake Lowered by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,929,000 after purchasing an additional 197,327,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,613,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,670,000 after purchasing an additional 742,887 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,288,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,458,000 after purchasing an additional 78,919 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,052,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,586,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,394,000 after purchasing an additional 126,088 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $46.00 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $47.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1462 per share. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

