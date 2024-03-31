Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.0% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $12,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,492,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,519 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,576,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,993,000 after acquiring an additional 119,381 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,482,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,358,000 after acquiring an additional 107,636 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $81.43. 267,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,495. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $81.74.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

