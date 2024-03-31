Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,875 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after acquiring an additional 503,970 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 319,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,444,000 after acquiring an additional 911,053 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,798,000 after acquiring an additional 266,516 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,014,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,940. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.31.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

