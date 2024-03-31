Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Courage Miller Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Courage Miller Partners LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,233 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 13.8% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $36,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,017,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,969. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.48. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

