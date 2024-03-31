Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,565,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,942 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,722,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,361,000 after purchasing an additional 67,782 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,937,000 after purchasing an additional 205,013 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,404 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.06. 2,017,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,969. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.48. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

