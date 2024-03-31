Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHA traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $49.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,278. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

