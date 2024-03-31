Semantix, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX) Short Interest Update

Semantix, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the February 29th total of 23,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Semantix Price Performance

Semantix stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 29,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,255. Semantix has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $4.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semantix

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Semantix by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 64,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semantix during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Semantix during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. 40.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Semantix

Semantix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers.

