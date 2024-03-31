SFG Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.11 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $480.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,065,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,928. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $463.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.61. The company has a market capitalization of $384.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $366.29 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

