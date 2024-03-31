Sharper & Granite LLC Acquires 1,442 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $95,924,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $58,277,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,871,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 77,343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,572,000 after purchasing an additional 222,750 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.88. The company had a trading volume of 368,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,024. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.06.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

