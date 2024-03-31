Sharper & Granite LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Sharper & Granite LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

XSD stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,254. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $241.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.66.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

