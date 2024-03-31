Sharper & Granite LLC Buys Shares of 9,000 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Sharper & Granite LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,989,000 after purchasing an additional 869,248 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,674,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,995,000 after purchasing an additional 712,205 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,120,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,779,000 after buying an additional 156,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,676,000 after buying an additional 1,804,501 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,267,822 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2559 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

