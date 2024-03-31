Sharper & Granite LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Sharper & Granite LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 168,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 85,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of USRT traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.80. 153,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,636. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $55.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.82. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

