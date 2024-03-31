Sharper & Granite LLC Has $954,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Sharper & Granite LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3,161.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 29,119 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 510.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 150,300 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 718.0% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 125,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 110,361 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 116.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 425,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 229,352 shares during the period. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:EWH traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,061,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,657. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

