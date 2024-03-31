Sharper & Granite LLC Purchases 7,550 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Sharper & Granite LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF comprises 2.0% of Sharper & Granite LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sharper & Granite LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.21. 6,920,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,707. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.35.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

