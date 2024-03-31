Sharper & Granite LLC Purchases 940 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Sharper & Granite LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

SUSA traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $109.17. 63,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,796. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.13. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $85.04 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

