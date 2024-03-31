Sharper & Granite LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sharper & Granite LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJS stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $102.76. The company had a trading volume of 385,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,075. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $105.10. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.40 and its 200 day moving average is $94.89.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

