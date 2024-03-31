Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,184 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in Shell by 2.8% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Shell by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 1.0% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.04. 2,876,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,328. The stock has a market cap of $216.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.87. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $68.74.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

